At The Gates share video for new song “The Paradox” off upcoming LP

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store), "The Paradox." Like lead single "Spectre of Extinction," the new song reminds you that reunion-era ATG are just as great as '90s ATG. Their highly influential mix of melody and extremity sounds as timeless as ever, and they still sound as inspired now as they did 25 years ago.

"Humanity is the biggest paradox," vocalist Tomas Lindberg said of the new song. "We as humans always want justification for the big things: death, the meaning of life, etc. Our knowledge of being mortals drives us away from being human, hence the paradox. We invent defense mechanisms to protect us from the thought of death, religion, different –isms, etc."

"This first time our producer Jens Bogren heard this song, he said 'This is a monster!,'" Tomas continued. "It touches on some core parts of the At The Gates sound, but builds further, on top of that, some classic NWOBHM/Mercyful Fate vibes thrown in for good measure. It is a death metal song, but has its progressive moments."

Of the video, he added, "This was a very fun video to record, as we tried to create most of the “special effects” in an analog way, and not just to be added in the editing. Hence we were drenched in tons of crushed coal and soil, which took over a week and a lot of showers to get out of our hair, haha. We really wanted an oppressive, apocalyptic emotion for this video. And Patric Ullaeus, being the master that he is, went all the way to make that happen!"

The Nightmare of Being comes out 7/2 via Century Media. Check out the new song/video below and pick up the limited-to-300 clear vinyl variant of the new album here.

