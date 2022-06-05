Atlanta rapper Trouble reportedly shot and killed at 34
Atlanta rapper Trouble has reportedly died at age 34. HotNewHipHop reports:
The Atlanta rap community is in mourning once again. Early on the morning of Sunday, June 5th it was reported that Trouble – best known for hits like "Ain't My Fault," "Ready," and "Kesha Dem" – was shot and killed in his car.
Not long after the gossip surfaced online, the recording artist's family members and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy confirmed his passing (though not the manner of how) in a Twitter tribute. "Rip @TroubleDTE," she wrote above a throwback photo of the pair.
"I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob, you didn't deserve this. I'm praying for your kids and family."
No cause of death has officially been given, but reports are coming in that Trouble was shot and killed while sitting in his car.
Rest in peace, Trouble.