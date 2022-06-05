Atlanta rapper Trouble reportedly shot and killed at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble has reportedly died at age 34. HotNewHipHop reports:

The Atlanta rap community is in mourning once again. Early on the morning of Sunday, June 5th it was reported that Trouble – best known for hits like "Ain't My Fault," "Ready," and "Kesha Dem" – was shot and killed in his car.

Not long after the gossip surfaced online, the recording artist's family members and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy confirmed his passing (though not the manner of how) in a Twitter tribute. "Rip @TroubleDTE," she wrote above a throwback photo of the pair.

"I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob, you didn't deserve this. I'm praying for your kids and family."