Atlanta’s Music Midtown will be back for 2023 with Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, The 1975 & more

Atlanta festival Music Midtown ended up cancelling their 2022 edition just a month before it was set to take place; while official word was "due to circumstances beyond our control," it was widely reported to be due to Georgia's “Safe Carry Protection Act” which allows weapons to be legally carried in parks and other public spaces, like Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. The law clashed with the festival's own "banned items" list, and pro-gun activists had been posting comments on Music Midtown's social media pages in the months leading up to the 2022 edition, threatening legal action if the festival didn't change their policies.

The law hasn't changed and the festival hasn't posted their policies yet, but Music Midtown will be back this year at Piedmont Park from September 15-17. None of last year's headliners are carrying over to 2023, and this year will be headlined by P!NK and Flume on Day 1, Billie Eilish and The 1975 on Day 2, and Guns N' Roses and Lil Baby on Day 3.

The lineup also includes Incubus, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pitbull, J.I.D., GloRilla, Young Nudy, Yung Gravy, First Aid Kit, Joy Oladokun, and more. Tickets go on presale Thursday, May 18 at 10 AM Eastern and you can check out the full lineup on the festival poster below.

Music Midtown have not commented about how Georgia's gun laws will affect this year's festival. Stay tuned.