Atlanta’s Shaky Knees 2020 rescheduled to October

The 2020 edition of Shaky Knees was set to take place from May 1-3 at Atlanta's Central Park with headliners The Black Keys, The Smashing Pumpkins and The Strokes, but it's been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fest is now happening from October 16-18 at Central Park, with all three headliners confirmed to perform at the new dates, and an update on the full lineup is forthcoming. "In all instances, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community is our number one priority and planned for accordingly," the festival wrote in an announcement.

Tickets will be honored for the new festival dates. Stay tuned for more updates, and read the fest's announcement below.