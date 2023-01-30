Atlantic City’s Adjacent Fest announces daily lineups and tickets

Adjacent Fest has announced daily lineups for its inaugural edition that happens May 27 & 28 in Atlantic City. They've also announced that single-day tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 31 at noon.

Day 1 (Saturday, May 27) is headlined by Paramore and also features Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, PUP, Beach Bunny, Jeff Rosenstock, Surf Curse, Thursday, The Linda Lindas, The Happy Fits, Mannequin Pussy, Meet Me at the Altar, Slaughter Beach, Dog, I Am the Avalanche, Drug Church, Pinkshift and more.

Day 2 (Sunday, May 28) is headlined by blink-182, with sets from Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, The Front Bottoms, Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Midtown, Waterparks, The Starting Line, Loveless, L.S. Dunes, The Movielife, Soul Glo, OFF! and more.

Check out the full daily lineups for Adjacent fest below.