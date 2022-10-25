Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival: blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast & more

Live Nation's new, much-teased Adjacent Music Festival comes to Atlantic City Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 & 28) with over 40 bands across three stages. It'll be held ocean-side on the beach, adjacent to the boardwalk. As hinted, the headliners are blink-182 and Paramore, and the lineup also features Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, PUP, Knocked Loose, Midtown, Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Mannequin Pussy, Wheatus, L.S. Dunes, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ the Altar, I Am The Avalanche, Pinkshift, OFF!, Drug Church, Folly, Incendiary, Soul Glo, Candy, Zulu, Gel, and more.

Two-day passes go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. Full lineup on the poster below.