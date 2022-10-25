Atlantic City&#8217;s Adjacent Festival: blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast &#038; more

Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival: blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast & more

Live Nation's new, much-teased Adjacent Music Festival comes to Atlantic City Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 & 28) with over 40 bands across three stages. It'll be held ocean-side on the beach, adjacent to the boardwalk. As hinted, the headliners are blink-182 and Paramore, and the lineup also features Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, PUP, Knocked Loose, Midtown, Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Mannequin Pussy, Wheatus, L.S. Dunes, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ the Altar, I Am The Avalanche, Pinkshift, OFF!, Drug Church, Folly, Incendiary, Soul Glo, Candy, Zulu, Gel, and more.

Two-day passes go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. Full lineup on the poster below.

loading...
Filed Under: Adjacent Festival, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Atlantic City, Beach Bunny, Bleachers, Blink 182, candy, Coheed and Cambria, Drug Church, Folly, Gel, I Am the Avalanche, IDLES, Incendiary, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Rosenstock, Jimmy Eat World, Knocked Loose, L.S. Dunes, Mannequin Pussy, Meet Me at the Altar, Midtown, Motion City Soundtrack, OFF!, Paramore, Phantom Planet, Pinkshift, punk, PUP, soul glo, The Front Bottoms, the linda lindas, The Movielife, The Starting Line, Thursday, Turnstile, Wheatus, zulu
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan