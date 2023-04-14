Atmospheric emo band Overgrow announce new EP for Acrobat Unstable, share new song

Rising Chicago emo band Overgrow have announced that they'll follow their self-released 2022 album Walls of Mirrors with a new EP, This Will All End, due April 28 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order). It includes recent single "When You're Not Around," as well as the just-released "I'll Ruin Everything That I See." It's a soaring, atmospheric, post-rock-infused emo song that dips its toes into heavy post-hardcore, and as you can hear on the Bandcamp stream, it flows directly into "When You're Not Around." Fans of Thrice, Moving Mountains, Balance & Composure, take note.