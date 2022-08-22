Atom Willard recovering from surgery after motorcycle crash

The great, veteran punk drummer Atom Willard (of Against Me!, Angels & Airwaves, Rocket from the Crypt, and much more) has had to undergo surgery after getting in a motorcycle crash. He posted a gallery of photos from the hospital and writes:

Today I had surgery on my right thumb and wrist to repair breaks I sustained in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. I’m OK. I am OK, but I’m also kind of messed up. Broken collarbone, four broken ribs, pulmonary contusion, broken toe, road rash and That whole thumb and wrist thing I already talked about. I’m so lucky to be as well off as I am, it could’ve been much much worse. Over 45 miles an hour to a dead stop after being cut off by someone turning left is it bad combo. I cannot thank my @alpinestars gear enough for saving me. My left shoulder would be a box of rocks without that armored jacket, my single broken toe would have been a foot full of fractures without those boots. And who knows how good my jokes would ever be again without that @shoeihelmetsusa helmet. Please look twice for motorcycles. Please be safe out there. So many of my friends have already gone above and beyond, you know who you are and I thank you dearly TAKE CARE PEOPLE PS I don’t have jaundice, all the yellow in my shoulder and chest is bruising.

Really glad to hear he's going to be okay -- wishing Atom a speedy recovery and hope he's able to get back on the drums soon!

Atom had been drumming on tour with The Bronx this year. Watch a video from that and check out a few other videos of Atom below.

Earlier this year, Atom reunited with his former Rocket from the Crypt bandmate John Reis in the Rob Crow (Pinback)-fronted supergroup PLOSIVS.