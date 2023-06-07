Attempt Survivors (Saetia, Helmet, Errortype:11) share new video; debut LP out now

Last year, members of Saetia, Helmet, Errortype:11, and Six Going on Seven teamed up in the new band Attempt Survivors, who made their debut with a two-song single. They've since put out their first full-length, Negative Nite, which was recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Jawbox's J. Robbins. As you may expect from a lineup like that, it's deeply steeped in '90s post-hardcore vibes and the members of this band know exactly how to do that. They've got a new video out for the album's penultimate track "Fun Girls," and you can check that out and stream the full LP below.

Saetia will also continue their reunion with two UK shows in August and Gainesville's The Fest in October, and Errortype:11 are playing The Fest too.

Saetia dates:

8/15 - The Underworld, London UK

8/16 - Camden Assembly, London UK

10/28 - The Fest, Gainesville FL

Errortype:11 dates:

10/27 - The Fest, Gainesville FL