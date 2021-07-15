Atticus Ross scored ‘Dr Death’ with Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba (stream a track)

New miniseries Dr Death begins tonight (7/15) on the Peacock streaming service and is based on the podcast of the same name about real life neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson), whose patients tended to end up maimed or dead. The miniseries also stars Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb, and you can watch the trailer below.

The score is by Atticus Ross, who has worked with Trent Reznor on scores for Watchmen, The Social Network, Soul and more, along with brother and onetime Error bandmate Leopold Ross and regular collaborator Nick Chuba. It's out Friday via Lakeshore Entertainment and we've got the premiere of "Scrubbing In." Its rhythmic, foreboding atmosphere lets you know right away that this procedure is not going to go well.

"Our approach to the score was based in imprecision," Leopold tells us. "Whether it be the way the cello is bowed, or the tuning of an oscillator, the idea was ‘let’s set up all of our tools in the wrong way, and start writing from there." Listen to the track below.

Preorder / pre-save the Dr. Death score here.

Tracklist

01. Scrubbing In

02. Dark World

03. 8 Balls

04. Not Like This

05. Throughline

06. Smog And Sunrise

07. Self Medicating

08. Something Stirs Beneath The Surface

09. Privileges

10. Do Not Resuscitate