Audio Karate announce rarities comp ‘¡OTRA!’ (exclusive white/pink vinyl pre-order & song stream)

Pre-order Audio Karate's new rarities collection on white/pink vinyl.

SoCal punk vets Audio Karate have been in the midst of a comeback, after reuniting in 2018, releasing their "lost" album Malo in 2019, and reissuing their classic 2004 sophomore album Lady Melody in 2020. Now they've announced another new release, ¡OTRA!, a collection of rare and unreleased material from all throughout the band's career, including tracks produced by Descendents' Bill Stevenson and Face to Face's Trever Keith, and many of them are being released on vinyl for the first time. It's due March 18 via Iodine Recordings.

The first single is "Lovely Residence," which was originally released on the band's Myspace page in 2008 but never ended up on an album, and which features guest vocals by Tsunami Bomb's Emily Whitehurst (aka Agent M). Powered by a driving rhythm section and sugar-sweet harmonies, it's great stuff and you can hear it below.

We've teamed with the band on a half pink/half white vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours here while they last. That's a mock-up above.

Tracklist

"Lovely Residence"

"Segway"

"Care Carelessly"

"Black Covering"

"End Won’t Justify the Means"

"She Looks Good"

"Do You Miss Meaning Everything to Me"

"Betrayed"

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom