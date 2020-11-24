Audio Karate reissuing ‘Lady Melody’ (watch their new video ft. 20 years of tour footage)

In 2019, SoCal punk vets Audio Karate released their "lost" album Malo, and this Wednesday (11/25) they'll reissue their 2004 sophomore album Lady Melody. The album was remastered by Jason Livermore, and this will be its first vinyl release. It comes on three variants -- 100 copies in classic black vinyl, 150 copies in tricolor splatter, and 250 in coke-bottle green -- and it features reworked artwork and original handwritten lyrics.

Along with the reissue comes a new video for "Gypsyqueen," which premieres in this post. The video compiles nearly 20 years of tour footage -- including stops "in London at Astoria (RIP) with the Ataris (2003), Tokyo at a sold-out headline show (2003), at the Japanese Vans Warped Tour (2004), at the Glasshouse in Pomona, CA (2002), and on various stops supporting Descendents in Berkeley, Ventura and Chico (2018)" -- and it's a nostalgia-inducing clip full of great memories and all the proof that you need that Audio Karate rip on stage. The band says, "Thank you for all the years of continued support, hope this video reminds you of simpler times...not a single cell phone in hand by anyone in the audience. Imagine that."

Watch the new video below. The reissue will be available Wednesday in the band's webstore (no pre-order).

