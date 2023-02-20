audiobooks announce new EP, share “Burnt Pictures” ft OneDa

Evangeline Ling and David Wrench are back with a new audiobooks record, an EP titled Gulliver that will be out April 14 via Heavenly. The EP has last year's "Tryna Tryna Take Control" and they've just shared its new single "Burt Pictures," which features rapper OneDa. It's a bouncy electro number and OneDa fits right into the duo's wonderfully eccentric world

“Burnt Pictures is unlike anything we’ve written before,” audiobooks say. “When we toured for Astro Tough we took along the brilliant OneDa to open for some of the shows. We were playing Burnt Pictures as part of the set to try and explore different structures, and we invited up OneDa to freestyle with us, and it was exactly what the track was missing.” David Wrench adds, "Inspiration for the track came from 60’s Czech New Wave Cinema classic Daisies which I put on silently on a screen in the studio while Evangeline improvised lyrics to it.”

The video for "Burnt Pictures" was directed by Louis Wrench and you can watch that below.

Audiobooks have tour dates in June and those are listed below.

audiobooks-gulliver loading...

Gulliver:

Burnt Pictures

Beekeeper

Tryna Tryna Take Control

Milan Fashion Week

audiobooks - 2023 tour dates

3rd June - Yes basement – Manchester, UK

4th June - Headrow House – Leeds, UK

5th - The Louisiana June – Bristol, UK

6th June - Oslo – London, UK

7th June - Portland Arms – Cambridge, UK

8th June - Patterns - Brighton, UK