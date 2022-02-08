audiobooks share new single “Tryna Tryna Take Control”

audiobooks, the duo of Evangeline Ling and David Wrench, released their amazing second album, Astro Tough, in October, and now they're back with new single. "Tryna Tryna Take Control" is not quite like anything they've ever done before, with a smooth, breezy, tropical feel before things take a turn into Mark E. Smith territory.

“After having to wait so long between finishing recording Astro Tough and its release, we wanted to record and release something quickly," say David and Evangeline. "This track draws musical inspiration from 70s Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento as well as smooth '80s pop stars Sade and Terence Trent D’Arby...but all put together with a very post punk attitude.”

As for what it's about, Ling offers, "Things are not always as they appear. Goody Two-Shoes are often very confusing. On one level they want everyone to see their halo and on another they want to put everybody else down. Their halo is made of plastic, it’s just for show! What better name for an Owl than Ronnie O Sullivan? The enigmatic snooker genius who can simultaneously play with wild instinct and killer precision."

"Tryna Tryna Take Control" is pretty awesome and you can stream it below.

The band have UK tour dates in February, March and April, including a few shows opening for Dry Cleaning, and are playing the End of the Road festival in September.

Astro Tough made our list of Favorite Albums of 2021 and topped the Indie Basement 2021 list. You can listen to that below as well.

Audiobooks - 2022 Tour Dates

23 Feb - London, UK - Colours Hoxton

24 Feb - Brighton, UK - Komedia Studio

25 Feb - Margate, UK - Elsewhere

26 Feb - Dark Arts Festival Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

27 Feb - Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK - The Crossing

01 Mar - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

02 Mar - Hull, UK - Adelphi

03 Mar - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social

30 Mar - Leciester, UK - O2 Academy*

31 Mar - Cambridge, UK - Junction Clifton Way*

02 Apr - Newcastle, UK - Boilershop*

23 Apr - DIY Festival, London, UK - Pickle Factory

01 Sept to 04 Sept - End of the Road

*supporting Dry Cleaning