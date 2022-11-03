August Burns Red prep new LP, tap Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach for new single (exclusive vinyl)

Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore vets August Burns Red will release their tenth album, Death Below, on March 24 via SharpTone Records, and it's got some cool guests on it, including Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach, Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain, ERRA's JT Cavey, and guitarist Jason Richardson (Born of Osiris, Chelsea Grin, All That Remains, etc). Jesse Leach is on lead single "Ancestry," which is classic ABR and which guitarist JB Brubaker says has "perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics Jake [Luhrs] has ever written." About the album overall, he also adds, "It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging. Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldnt be more proud of what the five of us made together." Check out the new song and its video below.

We've also teamed up with the band on an exclusive "bloodshot" vinyl variant, limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

August Burns Red also throwing their two-night Christmas Burns Red on December 16 & 17 in Lancaster with Norma Jean, ERRA, Silent Planet, Shadow of Intent, and more.

Tracklist

"Premonition"

"The Cleansing"

"Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)

"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)

"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"

"Backfire"

"Revival"

"Sevink"

"Dark Divide"

"Deadbolt"

"The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)

"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)