Austin band Mt. Grey offer up anthemic emo on new single “Back Again” (watch the video)

Austin's Mt. Grey make melodic, anthemic emo that recalls the the peaks of the early 2000s emo boom as much as it recalls 2010s revival-era bands like Title Fight and Balance & Composure. They released their self-titled debut LP in 2019 followed by the "Fake High" single in 2020, and they're now, uh, back again with another new single, "Back Again."

"Over the summer Mt. Grey wrote through file sharing with everyone adding their parts along the way. This is the first time we wrote as a group and I feel like we were really able to take the time to find our sound adding the personalities we each have to our music," guitarist Nate Pozen tells us. "We had a goal of making this new recording be true to how we sound live without compromise and found a team that made it effortless."

About the Sam Rich-directed video, guitarist/vocalist James Sargent adds, "The video was shot this past fall at Music Lab, a full-time rehearsal space that has been around since the 90’s. It has since come out that it will soon be bulldozed to make way for a Tesla showroom. Kind of the most blatant example of tech and big business pushing out musicians and artists in Austin."

The song itself is big, loud, catchy, and just a little shoegazy, and you can check it out right here:

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.