Austin City Limits Fest announces 2021 Lineup

Austin City Limits Festival will be back this year, happening across two consecutive weekends on October 1-3 and 8-10 in Zilker Park. This year's lineup is headlined by country legend George Strait, as well as Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, DaBaby and Erykah Badu, and the lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Jon Batiste, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Tanya Tucker, Moses Sumney, Durand Jones & The Indications, Hinds, Heartless Bastards,Channel Tres, White Reaper, Trixie Mattel, Noga Erez, Hinds, 070 Shake, Tkay Maidza, and more.

Tickets go on sale today (5/20) at 12 PM Central. Check out the full lineup in the poster below.