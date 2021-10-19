Austin country singer Carson McHone signs to Merge, shares new song ft. Daniel Romano

Austin country singer Carson McHone has signed to Merge Records and will release her third album -- the followup to 2018's Carousel -- in early 2022. Album title and release date are TBA, but she did just release a new single, "Hawks Don't Share," a lovely dose of alt-country recorded with Daniel Romano. Carson says:

The past year and a half shifted everyone's lives dramatically. I’ve been off the road and off the stage, and for the most part in seclusion since I flew home in the middle of a tour on March 12th, 2020. Although sequestered, I’ve been lucky enough to use this time to explore new creative ground and cultivate new creative relationships. I am excited now to begin sharing the results and honored that the wonderful folks at Merge Records have signed on to help me spread the word! The first song is “Hawks Don’t Share,” performed with Daniel Romano and David Nardi. It was mixed by Kenneth Roy Meehan and mastered by Kristian Montano. The accompanying video celebrates collective creativity and affirms that we are all, in our own way, artists; that life itself is a work of art. A big bouquet of thanks is due to the Camera Varda crew who embodied these characters for me and helped bring this vision to life. Cheers to the joining of forces!

Listen and watch the self-directed video below...