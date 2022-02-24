Austin emo band Drunk Uncle show off a post-rock/slowcore side on “Punch” (listen)

As mentioned, Austin emo band Drunk Uncle are gearing up to release their debut album Look Up on March 11 via Count Your Lucky Stars (pre-order), and we're premiering third single "Punch." This one's on the clean, post-rock/slowcore side of emo, and it reminds me at various points of American Football, EndSerenading-era Mineral, and Formlessness-era TWIABP. If you like any or all of those bands, I think you'll like this too; Drunk Uncle may wear their influences on their sleeves, but they do it exceptionally well.

"I honestly doubted its place on the LP for a while," guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Tyler Miller tells us. "It conveys a weakness that seemed unbecoming of the rough-n-rowdy Drunk Uncle of [2020 debut EP] Fiction Years. But as the writing process unfolded—the emergence of the meandering It’s-A-Long-Drive-esque riff, Peyton’s guttural vocals, Jake’s/Will’s thundering drum/bass—it was clear 'Punch' was just another side of the same band. And the LP provided the space and time to journey to this low, shadowy place and back again."

"I also felt nervous with this song at first," guitarist/vocalist Peyton Heinig added. "It's a song that takes its time, structurally, and that’s something I’ve never had the confidence to do. To me, 'Punch' feels like a deep, meditative breath taken before letting loose a scream. It’s important to the album."

Listen below...

