Austin fest Oblivion Access adds BV show w/ Thou, Hard Times comedy, poster show, record shop, more

Austin music festival Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) finally holds its first edition, after two years of postponements, from May 12-15 at various downtown Austin venues with a stacked lineup that includes Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Grouper, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Converge, and much more.

We at BrooklynVegan are excited to now announce that we're throwing our own showcase at the festival with Thou, -(16)-, Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand), Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, and Vile Creature, and that goes down Friday (5/13) at Valhalla. It's a separately ticketed event from the full fest pass, and tickets are on sale now.

Our friends at punk satire site The Hard Times will also be on hand for a Thursday (5/12) night comedy showcase at Valhalla, hosted by The Hard Times co-founder Bill Conway and featuring veteran comedian and actor Eddie Pepitone (Bob's Burgers, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Rick and Morty, much more), along with up and coming Texas comedians JT Habersaat, The McCuewans, Ray Porter, and Arielle Isaac Norman. This one's open exclusively to festival badge-holders on a first come, first served basis.

Oblivion Access also added a Revolver record shop and merch store featuring official Oblivion Access pieces along with other items including those from artists on this year's lineup and more, and a four-day pop-up poster show at Native Hostel presented by Night Swim Project, "a woman-owned, women-run screen printing shop and creative studio." Participating in-person artists include Converge frontman Jacob Bannon, as well as two other metal-friendly artists, Thomas Hooper (artwork for Neurosis, Tombs, Doomriders, and more) and Keenan Bouchard, with live art creation and screen printing onsite daily.

Posters for the newly-added events and the full lineup below...

