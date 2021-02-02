Austin hardcore band Drip-Fed announce new LP, share “Move Right Through Me”

Austin's Drip-Fed make hardcore punk that's heavy and furious but still approachable and melodic, as you can hear on their rippin' new single "Move Right Through Me." It's off their upcoming album Kill The Buzz, which is their first with new drummer Colton Siegmund (their previous drummer was Portrayal of Guilt's James Beveridge), and which comes out March 26 via Head2Wall/I, Corrupt Records. Their guitarist Chris Skiles produced it, and it was mixed by Saosin's Beau Burchell (who's also sat behind the boards for The Bronx, The Bled, and others). Listen to the new song below.

Tracklist

1. Move Right Through Me

2. Snake Oil

3. Kill the Buzz

4. Moonlighting

5. Stomping Bluebonnets

6. Tone Deaf

7. Drill

8. 24 Hour Fireworks Stand

9. Wearing a Wire

10. Freak Show

11. Turn on the White Noise

