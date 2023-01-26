Austin Psych Fest returns for 15th anniversary: Melody’s Echo Chamber, Cuco, Toro Y Moi, The Raveonettes, more

Austin Psych Fest transformed into Levitation in 2014 but they're bringing the name back for a special 15th year celebration, happening April 28-29 at The Far Our Lounge. Says co-founder and booker Rob Fitzpatrick, “We’ve always been a little bit of the weird underground party, for the seekers, even as it’s gotten bigger each year. This Spring we’re throwing it back to where it all started, with the first Austin Psych Fest back in 2008. The 15th anniversary is a great excuse to book a stacked lineup and killer party to celebrate. We’re also excited to bring it back with our friends at Resound. The team there has been behind a crazy amount of our favorite Austin music moments - very stoked for what we have coming up.”

The fest is headlined by Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor and Crumb on Night 1; Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Raveonettes, and Black Angels (playing Directions to See a Ghost in full) on Night 2; and Cuco and Melody's Echo Chamber on Night 3. There's also Mdou Moctar, Acid Mothers Temple, Los Bitchos, Vieux Farka Toure, Automatic, Night Beats, Acid Dad, and more.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Check out the full Austin Psych Fest 2023 lineup below.

Meanwhile, Levitation will return to Austin this fall, happening October 26-29 at venues all over the Red River district, lineup still TBA.

AUSTIN PSYCH FEST

APRIL 28-30, 2023 • THE FAR OUT LOUNGE • AUSTIN, TX

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

TORO Y MOI • YVES TUMOR • CRUMB

MDOU MOCTAR • ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE

AUTOMATIC • ANNABELLE CHAIRLEGS • BEING DEAD

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB

THE BLACK ANGELS : DIRECTIONS TO SEE A GHOST

THE RAVEONETTES • NIGHT BEATS

ACID DAD • WINE LIPS • DAIISTAR • HEY COWBOY

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

CUCO • MELODY’S ECHO CHAMBER

LOS BITCHOS • VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ

BRATTY • DIVINO NIÑO

EL COMBO OBSCURO • NEMEGATA

& MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

VISUALS BY MAD ALCHEMY LIGHT SHOW