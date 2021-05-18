Austin’s Levitation Fest happening in 2021 on Halloween Weekend

Levitation Festival will be back this year, happening Halloween Weekend (October 28-31) in Downtown Austin, at venues including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Central Presbyterian Church and more.

"We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas," say Levitation's organizers. "As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. Let’s all do our part to bring back live music stronger than ever. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless :)."

The festival says they'll announce the 2021 lineup and ticket details this summer. Stay tuned. You can watch a recap video of Levitation 2019, and video of Ty Segall & The Freedom Band playing "Manipulator" from their recent Levitation Session, below.