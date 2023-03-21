Australian comedy trio Aunty Donna plot 2023 North American tour

Australian sketch comedy trio Aunty Donna, who you may know from their Netflix series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun, have announced North American dates of their The Magical Dead Cat Tour. They'll be here in October, playing Boston, NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed, along with a few videos, below.

“When the Magical Dead Cat demanded we participate in this incredible tour of the USA and Canada, a tour showcasing brand new hilarious comedy and some fan favourite bits from our world-shaking Netflix series, we were initially hesitant," say Aunty Donna. "It seemed we would provide the bulk of the entertainment whilst the Magical Dead Cat would merely bring some coughed up fur balls! We raised our concerns with the Magical Dead Cat and it offered to sweeten the deal by ending each show with a special surprise web slinging guest whose name rhymes with Glider Man. Desperate to meet this special surprise guest, we immediately said yes.”

The NYC show happens at Gramercy Theatre on Friday, October 13. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local time.

Aunty Donna North American tour loading...

Aunty Donna - 2023 North American Tour

Wed, Oct 11 – The Wilbur, Boston, MA

Fri, Oct 13 – Grammercy Theatre, NY, NY

Sun, Oct 15 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, ONT

Tues, Oct 17 – The Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

Thur, Oct 19 – The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

Fri, Oct 20 – The Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Sun, Oct 22 – Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, CA

Tues, Oct 24 – The Montalban, Los Angeles, CA