Australia’s Party Dozen announce new LP ft Nick Cave, share “The Iron Boot”

Sydney, Australia's Party Dozen are the duo of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet, who make an incredible amount of racket between the two of them. Formed in 2016, the duo are known for their intense live shows that, while largely instrumental, feature Tickle screaming into the bell of her saxophone. They've got a 7" on the way in April via Sub Pop Single Club, and have announced their third album, The Real Work, which will be out on July 8 via Temporary Residence.

The Real Work will be the first Party Dozen record to feature anyone besides Jonathan and Kirsty -- Nick Cave adds vocals to "Macca the Mutt." While they haven't shared that track yet, you can check out the album's fiery title track and "The Worker" now.

Tracklist:

1. The Iron Boot

2. Macca The Mutt (feat. Nick Cave)

3. Fruits Of Labour

4. The Worker 03:41

5. Earthly Times

6. The Big Quit

7. Major Beef

8. Balance

9. Risky Behaviour