Australian hardcore band Speed announce first-ever North American tour

Australian hardcore band Speed made their much-talked-about US debut at Sound and Fury last year, and then announced that they'll make their NYC debut at their label Flatspot Records' now-sold-out Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn this April, and now they've announced their first-ever North American tour beginning right after Flatspot World. It hits Baltimore, Atlanta, Tampa, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto, with support from Kharma, Raw Brigade, Regulate, Soul Blind, and more, varying by date. Tickets are on sale now. All dates on the tour poster below.

Speed also have a track on the new Flatspot comp The Extermination Vol. 4, and vocalist Jem spoke to us about his favorite Flatspot release: the Trapped Under Ice demo.

Speed are also playing UK fest Outbreak, which added new bands today.