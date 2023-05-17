Australian punks CIVIC announce first US tour, share Beasts of Bourbon cover
Having released their ATO debut Taken By Force earlier this year, Australian punks CIVIC have now announced their first-ever US tour. It goes down after they wrap up a UK/EU run in June. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/19).
Brooklyn gets a stop on October 7 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates below.
CIVIC have also released a stirring, snarling cover of fellow Australian band Beasts of Bourbon's 1991 single "Chase The Dragon." The song is part of a series accompanying new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius of Australia's Most Legendary Producer by Tony Cohen with John Olson. CIVIC guitarist Lewis Hodgson says, “‘Chase The Dragon’ grabbed my attention when I was a kid. Seeing it on TV I thought it was real cool. The production is hard as fuck. Almost industrial. That snare sound. The film clip suits too. Obviously a classic now. Good seedy riff with good seedy lyrics. Fun to play too.” Listen to the cover and compare it to the original below.
CIVIC -- 2023 US Tour Dates
Sep-29, Memphis, TN @ GONER FEST
Oct-01, Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
Oct-03, Birmingham, AL @ LCY
Oct-04, Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Oct-05, Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Oct-06, Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
Oct-07, New York, NY @ Zone One
Oct-08, Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
Oct-10, Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct-11, Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Oct-12, Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Oct-13, Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Oct-14, Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
Oct-15, Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Oct-17, Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Oct-18, Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Oct-20, San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Oct-21, Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory
Oct-22, Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Oct-24, San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Oct-25, Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge