Australian punks CIVIC announce first US tour, share Beasts of Bourbon cover

Having released their ATO debut Taken By Force earlier this year, Australian punks CIVIC have now announced their first-ever US tour. It goes down after they wrap up a UK/EU run in June. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/19).

Brooklyn gets a stop on October 7 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates below.

CIVIC have also released a stirring, snarling cover of fellow Australian band Beasts of Bourbon's 1991 single "Chase The Dragon." The song is part of a series accompanying new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius of Australia's Most Legendary Producer by Tony Cohen with John Olson. CIVIC guitarist Lewis Hodgson says, “‘Chase The Dragon’ grabbed my attention when I was a kid. Seeing it on TV I thought it was real cool. The production is hard as fuck. Almost industrial. That snare sound. The film clip suits too. Obviously a classic now. Good seedy riff with good seedy lyrics. Fun to play too.” Listen to the cover and compare it to the original below.

CIVIC -- 2023 US Tour Dates

Sep-29, Memphis, TN @ GONER FEST

Oct-01, Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Oct-03, Birmingham, AL @ LCY

Oct-04, Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Oct-05, Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Oct-06, Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

Oct-07, New York, NY @ Zone One

Oct-08, Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Oct-10, Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct-11, Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Oct-12, Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Oct-13, Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Oct-14, Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Oct-15, Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Oct-17, Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Oct-18, Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Oct-20, San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Oct-21, Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory

Oct-22, Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct-24, San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Oct-25, Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge