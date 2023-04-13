Australian punks Geld sign to Relapse for new LP (watch the “Fog of War” video)
Australian punks Geld have signed to Relapse for their third album, Currency // Castration, following two albums for Iron Lung/Static Shock. It comes out June 9 (pre-order), and the first single is "Fog of War," a gnarly two-minute ripper that puts hardcore, psych, and garage punk in a blender. Listen and watch the James Gorter-directed video below. The album artwork (above) was painted by Geld drummer Tom Rowley.
Geld also have a few shows in Australia coming up (listed below), with North American dates TBA.
Tracklist
01 - Currency
02 - Chained to a Gate
03 - Cut You Down
04 - Clock Keeps Crawling
05 - Fog of War
06 - The Fix Is In
07 - Across A Broad Plain
08 - Hanging From a Rope
09 - Gas of Corruption
10 - Success
11 - Secret Prison
12 - Castration
Geld -- 2023 Tour Dates
Apr 28: Melbourne, VIC - Howler
Jun 03: Sydney, NSW - Metro Theatre
Jun 09: Northcote, VIC - Northcote Social Club (Record Release Show)
Jul 15: Brisbane, QLD - The Triffid
Jul 21: Melbourne, VIC - Bendigo Hotel