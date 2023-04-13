Australian punks Geld sign to Relapse for new LP (watch the “Fog of War” video)

Australian punks Geld have signed to Relapse for their third album, Currency // Castration, following two albums for Iron Lung/Static Shock. It comes out June 9 (pre-order), and the first single is "Fog of War," a gnarly two-minute ripper that puts hardcore, psych, and garage punk in a blender. Listen and watch the James Gorter-directed video below. The album artwork (above) was painted by Geld drummer Tom Rowley.

Geld also have a few shows in Australia coming up (listed below), with North American dates TBA.

Tracklist

01 - Currency

02 - Chained to a Gate

03 - Cut You Down

04 - Clock Keeps Crawling

05 - Fog of War

06 - The Fix Is In

07 - Across A Broad Plain

08 - Hanging From a Rope

09 - Gas of Corruption

10 - Success

11 - Secret Prison

12 - Castration

Geld -- 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 28: Melbourne, VIC - Howler

Jun 03: Sydney, NSW - Metro Theatre

Jun 09: Northcote, VIC - Northcote Social Club (Record Release Show)

Jul 15: Brisbane, QLD - The Triffid

Jul 21: Melbourne, VIC - Bendigo Hotel