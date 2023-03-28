Australia’s Cable Ties prep new LP for Merge, share “Time For You”

Melbourne, Australia's Cable Ties have announced All Her Plans, the trio's third album which will be out June 23 via Merge (it's their second for the label). “There was just a sense of enjoying being back together doing what we love," says bassist Nick Brown of the record, which is their first in three years. "No pressure to make it good – just to make what felt good. With that came a freeing and in turn a playfulness; the re-sparking of why we started jamming together in a shed seven years earlier. The themes might be heavy, but the hands feel unburdened by the world outside our little practice space.”

The album includes "Perfect Client," which was released earlier this year, and they've just shared roaring, fiery new song "Time for You." Says singer/guitarist Jenny McKechnie, "‘Time For You’ is about feeling safe and happy with someone. I’m a pretty chaotic and anxious person and I always feel like I’m barely holding everything together and never have enough time for everything I’ve planned. When I come home to my partner James, I feel safe, happy and like everything is going to be ok. It’s like our time together sits outside of the timeline of the rest of my life."

You can watch the "Time for You" video below.

attachment-cable ties - all her plans loading...

All Her Plans:

1. Crashing Through

2. Perfect Client

3. Time For You

4. Too Late

5. Mum’s Caravan

6. Thoughts Back

7. Silos

8. Change

9. Deep Breath Out