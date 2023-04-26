Australia’s Girl and Girl sign to Sub Pop, share new song “All I See”

Australian band Girl and Girl formed in Queensland in 2020, making a brand of spiky guitar rock reminiscent of the post-Strokes/Libertines bands that cropped up in the mid-'00s. Kai James' on-stage charisma and catchy songs quickly gained them a following, and having his aunt, Liss, on drums made for an easy talking point.

Having self-released a string of singles through the pandemic, Girl and Girl have signed to Sub Pop and are currently working on their debut album for the label. With the announcement comes "All I See," which is a taste of things to come. "Lyrics came last for ‘All I See,’ about 3 years after the track, and when I finally sat down and wrote them, I was pretty anxious about whether I had them right or not," says Kai. "A new Miley Cyrus track played on the radio that afternoon, she too, was singing about houses burning down, and I took that as confirmation. So I thanked Miley Cyrus and her great new track ‘Flowers’ and never looked back.” Watch the video below.

Girl and Girl will be at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton in May, and have more UK and EU dates though the end of the month. All are listed below.

GIRL AND GIRL - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. May 06 - Glasgow, UK - The Road To The Great Escape

Tue. May 09 - Dublin, IE - The Road To The Great Escape

Thu. May 11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival/Sounds Australia Showcase (Komedia)

Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival at Mucky Duck (Sub Pop Showcase)

Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival at Latest Music Bar (Official Showcase)

Sat. May 13 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere ^

Sun. May 14 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix ^

Mon. May 15 - Cologne, DE - Helios 37 ^

Wed. May 17 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub ^

Thu. May 18 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow Skybar ^

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Festival

Tue. May 23 Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar

Thu. May 25 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement) ^

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Wide Awake pre-party at Earth Theatre

Sat. May 27 - Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

Sun. May 28 - Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival