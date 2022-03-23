Australia’s Good Morning share new single, on tour with PACKS

Australian duo Good Morning (Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons) are back with a new single that's out now on Polyvinyl. The a-side, "Out To Pasture," is a terrific slice of pastoral pop with strings giving everything a warm sense of melancholy. The b-side, "Misery," drops in a little banjo and whistling and gets more boisterous. They're both good and you can listen below.

Good Morning will be on tour with Toronto's PACKS starting next week, and will play Brooklyn's Elsewhere on April 20, with Babehoven also on the bill. All tour dates are listed below.

Polyvinyl are also giving Good Morning's back catalog, including last year's Barnyard, vinyl reissues. Preorders are here, and you can listen to Barnyard below.

Good Morning - 2022 Tour Dates:

03/31 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar (Kumeyaay)

04/01 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House (Tongva)

04/02 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Ohlone)

04/04 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall (Chinookan)

04/06 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Si'ahl)

04/07 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder (Shoshone, Bannock)

04/08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive (Pi'a-pa)

04/09 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's (Apache, Ute, Cheyenne, Comanche, Arapahoe)

04/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry (Dakhóta)

04/12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club (Millioke)

04/13 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (Shikaakwa)

04/14 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch (Anishinabe, Haudenosauneega)

04/15 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall (Tkaronto)

04/16 - Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa (Tiohtiá:ke)

04/17 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (Massachusett)

04/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Lenape)

04/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's (Coaquannock)

04/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 (Nacotchtank)

04/24 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall (Algonquin)

04/26 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle (Cherokee)

04/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory (Creek, Cherokee)

04/28 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's (Chato)

04/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live (Chitimacha)

04/30 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite (Atakapa)

05/01 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Payaya)

05/03 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Patio (Tonkawa)

05/04 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co (Nermernuh)

05/05 - Marfa, TX @ El Cosmico (Jumano, Apache)

05/06 - Tucson AZ @ Club Congress (Ts-iuk-shan)

05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (Tongva)

06/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES

06/22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes

06/23 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

06/24 - London, UK @ Oslo

06/26 - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

06/27 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

North American tour dates are w/ PACKS