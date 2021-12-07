Author & Punisher announces new LP ft. Tool members & a Portishead cover (stream a track)
One-man industrial band Author & Punisher (aka Tristan Shone) has announced a new album, Krüller, due February 11 via Relapse (pre-order), and it features two members of Tristan's past tourmates Tool: drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor. It also features a cover of Portishead's "Glory Box." The album is said to be more melodic than Author & Punisher's past work, as Tristan explains:
Melody has been and is still a part of my sound. I've always bathed them in a lot of reverb, delay, and distortion, though. This time around, I was bothered by the wall of distortion I had created. I wanted a little more clarity. I wanted to refine the sound. I wanted to step back from my own show and analyze it a bit. I had all these competing distortions that I wanted to streamline. I like contrast and wanted the vocals to be immediately noticeable. There's something about mixing punishing drones and rumble with a mellow thing on top that I really like on Krüller.
You can hear that coming through on the excellent eight-minute lead single "Drone Carrying Dread," which Tristan says this about:
"Drone Carrying Dread" was the first song I wrote on Krüller. I had just gotten home from the final tour of the Beastland album cycle and I spent a couple weeks updating my overall tones with a nice balance of sub, saw/synth and tube amp. This track was basically the one where it all clicked and I had these chords that resonated just right, shaking the entire warehouse. It's a simple but raw progression that was ripe for the addition of synthesizer programming from co-producer Jason Begin (Vytear). Lyrically, it's about escape and survival, as the events that were unfolding in 2020 were prophesied by the books I was reading throughout the year.
Watch the video below. Author & Punisher has a headlining Europe/UK tour in February, and an EU run with Perturbator and HEALTH in the fall of 2022. North American shows will be announced soon - stay tuned.
Tracklist
Drone Carrying Dread
Incinerator
Centurion
Maiden Star
Misery
Glorybox (Portishead cover)
Blacksmith
Krüller
