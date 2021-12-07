Author & Punisher announces new LP ft. Tool members & a Portishead cover (stream a track)

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher (aka Tristan Shone) has announced a new album, Krüller, due February 11 via Relapse (pre-order), and it features two members of Tristan's past tourmates Tool: drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor. It also features a cover of Portishead's "Glory Box." The album is said to be more melodic than Author & Punisher's past work, as Tristan explains:

Melody has been and is still a part of my sound. I've always bathed them in a lot of reverb, delay, and distortion, though. This time around, I was bothered by the wall of distortion I had created. I wanted a little more clarity. I wanted to refine the sound. I wanted to step back from my own show and analyze it a bit. I had all these competing distortions that I wanted to streamline. I like contrast and wanted the vocals to be immediately noticeable. There's something about mixing punishing drones and rumble with a mellow thing on top that I really like on Krüller.

You can hear that coming through on the excellent eight-minute lead single "Drone Carrying Dread," which Tristan says this about:

"Drone Carrying Dread" was the first song I wrote on Krüller. I had just gotten home from the final tour of the Beastland album cycle and I spent a couple weeks updating my overall tones with a nice balance of sub, saw/synth and tube amp. This track was basically the one where it all clicked and I had these chords that resonated just right, shaking the entire warehouse. It's a simple but raw progression that was ripe for the addition of synthesizer programming from co-producer Jason Begin (Vytear). Lyrically, it's about escape and survival, as the events that were unfolding in 2020 were prophesied by the books I was reading throughout the year.

Watch the video below. Author & Punisher has a headlining Europe/UK tour in February, and an EU run with Perturbator and HEALTH in the fall of 2022. North American shows will be announced soon - stay tuned.

Tracklist

Drone Carrying Dread

Incinerator

Centurion

Maiden Star

Misery

Glorybox (Portishead cover)

Blacksmith

Krüller

Author & Punisher -- 2022 Tour Dates

February 7 Tallin, Estonia Sveta Bar

February 8 Riga, Latvia Melna Piektdiena

February 9 Vilnius, Lithuania XI 20

February 12 Haarlem, Netherlands Complexity

February 13 Antwerp, Belgium Kavka

February 14 Brighton, UK Patterns

February 15 London, UK The Underworld

February 16 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

February 17 Glasgow, UK Stereo

February 18 Newcastle, UK Cluny

February 19 Birmingham, UK Castle and Falcon

February 20 Bristol, UK Fleece

February 21 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

w/Perturbator and Health:

October 6 Lille, France Aeronef

October 7 Paris, France L’Olympia

October 12 Bordeaux, France Krakatoa

October 13 Toulouse, France Bikini

October 14 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

October 15 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2

October 16 Nantes, France Stereolux

October 18 Lyon, France Le Transbordeur

October 19 Strasbourg, France La Laiterie

Oxtober 20 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks

October 21 Munich, Germany Freheiz

October 22 Vienna, Austria Arena

October 23 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Nagyhall

October 25 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna

Music

October 26 Wroclaw, Poland Zaklete Rewiry

October 27 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

October 28 Berlin, Germany Heimathafen

October 29 Goteborg, Sweden Tradgar N

October 30 Stockholm, Sweden Berns

November 1 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia

November 3 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena

November 4 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

November 5 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefahrlich

November 6 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli

November 8 Cologne, Germany Kantine

November 9 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxermbourg Rockhall

November 10 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique