Authorized biography of The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts on the way

An authorized biography of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is on the way, expected to arrive this fall. Charlie's Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts will feature previously-unseen photos, forewords from Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, plus a prelude from Andrew Loog Oldham, former Rolling Stones manager and producer. Ronnie Wood, Mick, Keith, and lots of family and friends were interviewed as well. The biography comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Watts's passing at age 80 on August 24, 2021.

The band and Watts's family authorized author Paul Sexton to write the book (he has followed the Stones for over 30 years). He says, “One of Charlie’s good friends said to me that he was a very easy man to love. Having had the pleasure of his company on so many occasions over the course of more than a quarter of a century, that’s a sentiment I echo wholeheartedly. To be able, with the help and encouragement of those who knew him best, to draw on my time with this unique man and his fellow Rolling Stones to write his authorized biography, is a thrill and an honor.” Charlie's Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts hits shelves October 11.