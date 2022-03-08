Automatic prep new LP, touring with Tame Impala, OSEES, Parquet Courts (stream “New Beginning”)

L.A. trio Automatic have announced their second album, Excess, which will be out June 24 via Stones Throw. They made the album with producer Joo-Joo Ashworth of Froth (he's also SASAMI's brother), and singer/guitarist Izzy Glaudini says it's "about what happens to our psyches when we’re conditioned to certain values, the consequences of those values, and a desire to resist them." They also say the album take inspiration from the early '80s -- "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism."

The first single from the album is a bit of motorik pop called "New Beginning," that was inspired by Swedish sci-fi film Aniara and imagines the “nihilism and loneliness” of the rich trying to escape a ruined planet earth into space. The very cool video, directed by Ambar Navarro, plays with those ideas, too. Watch below.

Automatic, who just played Empty Bottle's Music Frozen Dancing, will be on tour soon, including dates with Tame Impala, OSEES, and Parquet Courts, as well an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World fest. All dates are listed below.

Automatic-Excess-Album Art loading...

Excess tracklist:

01 - New Beginning

02 - On The Edge

03 - Skyscraper

04 - Realms

05 - Venus Hour

06 - Automaton

07 - Teen Beat

08 - NRG

09 - Lucy

10 - Turn Away

Automatic - 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 22: Seattle, WA - Showbox with Parquet Courts

Apr 23: Vancouver, BC - Imperial with Parquet Courts

Apr 25: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom with Parquet Courts

Apr 27: Oakland, CA - Fox with Parquet Courts

Apr 28: Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern with Parquet Courts

May 14-15: Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival

May 24 : Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Tame Impala

May 26 : Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Festival Stage with Tame Impala

May 28: UK, London - Wide Awake

May 29: UK, Manchester - Yes

May 30: UK, Leeds - Headrow House

May 31: UK, Brighton - Green Door Store

Jun 01: FR, Lille - L’Aéronef

Jun 02: FR, Paris - L'international

Jun 03: FR, Angers - Levitation

Jun 04: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 05: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 08: IT, Ravenna - Beaches Brew

Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel - Festineuch

Jun 10: CH, Aarau - Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)

Jun 11: DE, Mannheim - Maifeld Derbi

Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek - Best Kept Secret

Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet

Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen - Merleyn

Jun 15: DE, Berlin - UFO Sound Studios

Jun 16: DE, Koln - Bumann & Sohn

Jun 17: BE, Charlerois - Fete De La Musique

Jun 18: NL, Den Haag - Grauzone

Sep 05: San Francisco, CA - Chapel w/ OSEES

Sep 06: San Francisco, CA - Chapel w/ OSEES

Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel w/ OSEES

Sep 09: Portland, OR - Roseland w/ OSEES

Sep 10: Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ OSEES

Sep 11: Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ OSEES