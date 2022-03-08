Automatic prep new LP, touring with Tame Impala, OSEES, Parquet Courts (stream “New Beginning”)
L.A. trio Automatic have announced their second album, Excess, which will be out June 24 via Stones Throw. They made the album with producer Joo-Joo Ashworth of Froth (he's also SASAMI's brother), and singer/guitarist Izzy Glaudini says it's "about what happens to our psyches when we’re conditioned to certain values, the consequences of those values, and a desire to resist them." They also say the album take inspiration from the early '80s -- "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism."
The first single from the album is a bit of motorik pop called "New Beginning," that was inspired by Swedish sci-fi film Aniara and imagines the “nihilism and loneliness” of the rich trying to escape a ruined planet earth into space. The very cool video, directed by Ambar Navarro, plays with those ideas, too. Watch below.
Automatic, who just played Empty Bottle's Music Frozen Dancing, will be on tour soon, including dates with Tame Impala, OSEES, and Parquet Courts, as well an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World fest. All dates are listed below.
Excess tracklist:
01 - New Beginning
02 - On The Edge
03 - Skyscraper
04 - Realms
05 - Venus Hour
06 - Automaton
07 - Teen Beat
08 - NRG
09 - Lucy
10 - Turn Away
Automatic - 2022 Tour Dates:
Apr 22: Seattle, WA - Showbox with Parquet Courts
Apr 23: Vancouver, BC - Imperial with Parquet Courts
Apr 25: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom with Parquet Courts
Apr 27: Oakland, CA - Fox with Parquet Courts
Apr 28: Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern with Parquet Courts
May 14-15: Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival
May 24 : Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Tame Impala
May 26 : Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Festival Stage with Tame Impala
May 28: UK, London - Wide Awake
May 29: UK, Manchester - Yes
May 30: UK, Leeds - Headrow House
May 31: UK, Brighton - Green Door Store
Jun 01: FR, Lille - L’Aéronef
Jun 02: FR, Paris - L'international
Jun 03: FR, Angers - Levitation
Jun 04: ES, Barcelona - Primavera
Jun 05: ES, Barcelona - Primavera
Jun 08: IT, Ravenna - Beaches Brew
Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel - Festineuch
Jun 10: CH, Aarau - Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)
Jun 11: DE, Mannheim - Maifeld Derbi
Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek - Best Kept Secret
Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet
Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen - Merleyn
Jun 15: DE, Berlin - UFO Sound Studios
Jun 16: DE, Koln - Bumann & Sohn
Jun 17: BE, Charlerois - Fete De La Musique
Jun 18: NL, Den Haag - Grauzone
Sep 05: San Francisco, CA - Chapel w/ OSEES
Sep 06: San Francisco, CA - Chapel w/ OSEES
Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel w/ OSEES
Sep 09: Portland, OR - Roseland w/ OSEES
Sep 10: Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ OSEES
Sep 11: Seattle, WA - Neumos w/ OSEES