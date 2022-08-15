Automatic share “Automaton” video, announce fall tour
LA indie pop trio Automatic have released a new music video for their song "Automaton" and announced a tour today. The music video was animated by Yana Pan & Jenny Nirgends to eye-catching effect. The band say, “'Automaton' is about having to deprogram yourself from capitalist ways of thinking, but, of course, we framed the song in our sci-fi theme - with an actual automaton as protagonist." Watch the video below.
With the "Automaton" video release, Automatic also unveiled more dates for their North American tour supporting their sophomore album, Excess, from earlier this year. The tour runs from September through November and features a handful of opening dates for OSEES and Bauhaus (the band's Lola Dompe is the daughter of Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins) as well as appearances at festivals Desert Daze and Levitation. Check out all of the dates below.
They'll play NYC twice over the tour, appearing at the just-announced Indieplaza festival at Rockefeller Plaza on September 17, and again on October 14 at Market Hotel. Tickets for the Market Hotel show are on sale starting this Wednesday, 8/17, at 10 AM.
Automatic Live Dates:
Sept 2nd - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
Sept 3rd - Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Festival
Sept 5th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*
Sept 6th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*
Sept 7th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*
Sept 9th - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*
Sept 10th - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
Sept 11th - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
Sept 17th - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Indieplaza
Sept 23rd - Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest
Sept 24th - Sacramento, CA @ Red Museum
Sept 29th - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ~
Oct 1st - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Oct 2nd - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Oct 8th - Cuauhtémoc, Mexico @ Rabbit Hutch Festival
Oct 11th - Atlanta, GA @ 529
Oct 12th - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
Oct 13th - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
Oct 14th - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
Oct 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dolphin
Oct 18th - Cambridge, MA @ The Lilypad
Oct 19th - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes
Oct 20th - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Oct 21st - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Oct 22nd - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
Oct 23rd - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Oct 24th - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Oct 27th - Austin, TX @ Levitation
Oct 28th - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's
Oct 29th - Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Music Festival
Oct 30th - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Nov 11th - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival
* w/ Osees
~ w/ Bauhaus