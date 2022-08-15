Automatic share “Automaton” video, announce fall tour

LA indie pop trio Automatic have released a new music video for their song "Automaton" and announced a tour today. The music video was animated by Yana Pan & Jenny Nirgends to eye-catching effect. The band say, “'Automaton' is about having to deprogram yourself from capitalist ways of thinking, but, of course, we framed the song in our sci-fi theme - with an actual automaton as protagonist." Watch the video below.

With the "Automaton" video release, Automatic also unveiled more dates for their North American tour supporting their sophomore album, Excess, from earlier this year. The tour runs from September through November and features a handful of opening dates for OSEES and Bauhaus (the band's Lola Dompe is the daughter of Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins) as well as appearances at festivals Desert Daze and Levitation. Check out all of the dates below.

They'll play NYC twice over the tour, appearing at the just-announced Indieplaza festival at Rockefeller Plaza on September 17, and again on October 14 at Market Hotel. Tickets for the Market Hotel show are on sale starting this Wednesday, 8/17, at 10 AM.

Automatic Live Dates:

Sept 2nd - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Sept 3rd - Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Festival

Sept 5th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 6th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 7th - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 9th - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Sept 10th - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Sept 11th - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Sept 17th - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Indieplaza

Sept 23rd - Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest

Sept 24th - Sacramento, CA @ Red Museum

Sept 29th - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ~

Oct 1st - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Oct 2nd - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Oct 8th - Cuauhtémoc, Mexico @ Rabbit Hutch Festival

Oct 11th - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Oct 12th - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Oct 13th - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Oct 14th - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Oct 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dolphin

Oct 18th - Cambridge, MA @ The Lilypad

Oct 19th - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes

Oct 20th - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Oct 21st - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Oct 22nd - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

Oct 23rd - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Oct 24th - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Oct 27th - Austin, TX @ Levitation

Oct 28th - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

Oct 29th - Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Music Festival

Oct 30th - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Nov 11th - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

* w/ Osees

~ w/ Bauhaus