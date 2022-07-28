Autopsy announce first album in 8 years, ‘Morbidity Triumphant’

Autopsy, the veteran death metal band formed by Chris Reifert after his departure from Death, have announced their first album in eight years, Morbidity Triumphant, due September 30 via Peaceville Records (pre-order). It's their first with new bassist Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Deathgrave, etc), who also plays alongside Chris in the new band Static Abyss, whose debut album Labyrinth of Veins was released earlier this year. About working with Greg, Chris said:

Working with Greg on the Autopsy record was totally different than the Static Abyss one, mostly since Autopsy is a complete band with their own pre-established ways of doing things – we just abducted him into the band and had him roll with our ways, which he took to like a fish to gasoline so much so that he contributed a song musically which fit in perfectly with the rest of the sickening anthems on the album.

The album has artwork by Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Bloodbath), of which Chris says:

Wes delivered another stunner. What a maniac! We didn't give him much to work with as usual. I think, maybe, just a couple of songtitles and themes maybe and his imagination did most of the work. The album title came along after the fact. After having our minds blown by Wes's art, we arrived at 'Morbidity Triumphant' which seemed to fit the theme of the painting as well as the way we feel about the state of the band in general. We've been working hard at our sick craft with zero compromise and it seems we're still hitting our stride somehow.

That's the artwork above and you can check out the album trailer, tracklist, and list of upcoming shows below.

Tracklist

1. Stab The Brain [03:15]

2. Final Frost [04:09]

3. The Voracious One [04:27]

4. Born In Blood [03:48]

5. Flesh Strewn Temple [04:01]

6. Tapestry Of Scars [04:57]

7. Knife Slice, Axe Chop [02:49]

8. Skin By Skin [04:09]

9. Maggots In The Mirror [01:43]

10. Slaughterer Of Souls [04:27]

11. Your Eyes Will Turn To Dust [03:41]

Autopsy -- 2022 Tour Dates

August 7th - USA - Oakland, CA. – Underworld Theatre Festival

September 3rd – UK - London, UK Deathfest – Camden

October 29th – USA - Chicago, IL – Reggies