AVAIL announce NYC shows with Paint It Black, Deadguy, Suicide Machines & more (BV presale)

After teasing it, AVAIL have officially announced two shows at Irving Plaza, their first headlining NYC shows since they brought their 2019 reunion tour to Warsaw. The shows happen October 21 & 22, And AVAIL aren't the only back-in-action band playing these gigs: Paint It Black play their first NYC show in eight years on night one, alongside LIHC vets Kill Your Idols and newer NJHC band School Drugs, and night two is with reunited ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, the very recently-reunited metalcore legends Deadguy (who have only played NYC once since reuniting), and NJ's Fuck It... I Quit!.

Tickets for these amazing bills go on sale Friday (8/19) at 10 AM, but first there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (8/18) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

Paint It Black have been teasing new music for a while, Kill Your Idols returned with new music this year on a split with Rule Them All, and The Suicide Machines just dropped a split with Coquettish.