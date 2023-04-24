AVAIL announce Over The James 2023 with Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, more

Reunited Richmond punk greats AVAIL held a hometown festival called Over The James last year, and they've announced that they're bringing it back for a 2023 edition, on July 29. Like last summer, it takes place on Brown's Island, right in the middle of the fest's namesake river (which is also the river their 1998 album is named after). The 2023 lineup is truly stacked, featuring The Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar, and Dragonship in addition to AVAIL themselves. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM.

The Gaslight Anthem, who begin a tour with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe in May and also have a show with Misfits coming up, among other dates, posted a teaser on social media with nine seconds of music. A slightly longer teaser was also shown on screen at a recent NJ Devils game. Watch both below. What does it mean? Stay tuned...