AVAIL give debut LP 30th anniversary reissue, playing shows with Hot Water Music

Richmond punk greats AVAIL finally reunited for their first live shows in over a decade in 2019, and now they're giving their long-out-of-print 1992 debut album Satiate a 30th anniversary reissue. It's finally on all streaming services, and it's available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 15 years (order yours). Originally released on the band's own Catheter-Assembly Records and later re-released by Old Glory Records and Lookout! Records, this reissue is a self-release.

Frontman Tim Barry says, "Satiate is the missing link in many peoples AVAIL record collections. Although an artifact that displays the band just beginning to find our own way, certain songs show a clear path to where we were heading. This repress is for the collectors, the folks who stuck by us from the start, and for new folks wanting to listen to some old music."

AVAIL have also announced three shows with Hot Water Music happening in Carrboro, NC; Atlanta, GA; and St. Petersberg, FL in February. Tim Barry is also opening four of Hot Water Music's previously announced tour dates on his own. HWM's tour also includes NYC and NJ shows with Strike Anywhere and Be Well.

Tracklist

1. March

2. All About It

3. Forgotten

4. Bob's Crew

5. Observations

6. Upward Grind

7. Stride

8. Timeframe

9. Pinned Up

10. Predictable

11. Twisted

12. Hope

AVAIL -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/25 Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle *

02/26 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

02/27 St Petersberg, FL @ Jannus Live *

* w/ Hot Water Music

--

