AVAIL teasing show at NYC’s Irving Plaza

Richmond punk greats AVAIL reunited in 2019 and played their first NYC show in 12 years that September, and then the pandemic brought their reunion to a halt, but thankfully they returned to the stage this year. They recently did treks with Hot Water Music and Frank Turner (the latter of which hit NYC's Knockdown Center in June), and then they threw their Over the James mini fest in their Richmond hometown earlier this month. Upcoming shows include The Fest and Furnace Fest, and it looks like they'll also be returning to NYC for another headlining gig. They posted an Instagram story that shows a graffiti-style drawing of NYC's Irving Plaza with AVAIL's name above the marquee, and Irving Plaza posted the same story. Also included is a countdown clock that ends this Tuesday (8/16), so presumably we'll learn more then. Stay tuned!

Check out a video of AVAIL's last NYC show:

