AVAIL throwing big Richmond show with Quicksand, Cave In, Screaming Females & more

Reunited Richmond punk greats AVAIL have announced a big hometown show called 'Over The James,' named after their 1998 album and taking place on Brown’s Island, which is right in the middle of the river that their album is named after, James River. It goes down August 6 with the stacked lineup of Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females, and Terminal Bliss (members of pg.99 and City of Caterpillar). Tickets go on sale Friday (4/29) at noon.

Pick up Over the James on opaque orange with white swirl vinyl.