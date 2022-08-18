AVAIL’s NYC shows with Paint It Black, Deadguy & more on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for those truly stacked AVAIL shows at NYC's Irving Plaza go on BrooklynVegan presale today (8/18) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVAVAIL.

The shows happen on October 21 & 22, with Paint It Black (first NYC show in eight years), Kill Your Idols (fresh off releasing their first music in over 15 years, and School Drugs on night one, and The Suicide Machines, Deadguy (their second NYC show since reuniting recently), and Fuck It... I Quit! on night two.

If you miss out on the presales, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (8/19) at 10 AM.