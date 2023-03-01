Avalon Emerson announces new album & tour, shares “Hot Evening” (listen)

Electronic musician Avalon Emerson announced the debut self-titled album of her new project Avalon Emerson & The Charm, due April 28 via her new label Another Dove (pre-order). Avalon Emerson & The Charm features previously-released single "Sandrail Silhouette" and new track "Hot Evening," on which Avalon shares:

‘Hot Evening’ is a stamped passport. It’s a series of diary entries, home movies, and polaroids. It’s the moment of calm when 200 adults all partake in group snack time and nap time at 35 thousand feet. It’s seeing the same sun set over a new city skyline. It’s wondering if I’ve spent my youth on too many proverbial and literal moving sidewalks, going forward sure, but to where? and will there just be another long terminal to cross when I arrive? The sonic inspiration comes from somewhere between Todd Edwards, the Magnetic Fields, and the Chordettes. Unlike 'Sandrail,' where disparate sketches slid together into a final version quickly, Hot Evening hovered around 75% done for over a year, ebbing and flowing into different shades of complete until the final touches came together right at deadline.

Listen to both singles and check out the album artwork below.

Avalon Emerson has a handful of UK, Europe, and US shows in the coming months, including two sets in NYC: May 2 at Nowadays and May 5 at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Avalon Emerson -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/29/23 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

5/2/23 Ridgewood, NY @ Nowadays

5/5/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/6/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time at Warehouse on Watts

5/11/23 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

5/17/23 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

5/19/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

5/23/23 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)

5/25/23 Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

6/2/23 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

6/9/23 Madrid, Spain @ Primavera