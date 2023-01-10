Avey Tare announces new album and tour: listen to “The Musical” & “Hey Bog”

Avey Tare has announced his first solo album in four years, titled 7s, is coming on February 17 via Domino (pre-order). 7s is Avey's fifth solo LP (including one released as Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks), and was conceptualized and recorded in his hometown of Asheville, NC, at Drop of Sun Studios with producer Adam McDaniel. Avey describes the album as “a dreamy surrealist landscape.” Check out the album art and tracklisting for 7s below.

You can check out two songs from 7s now: "The Musical" (with a music video by Ellie Thatcher) and "Hey Bog" (that comes with a visualizer by Avey's sister and frequent Animal Collective collaborator, Abby Portner). "The Musical" is Avey at his poppiest, complete with funky bassline and danceable percussion, while "Hey Bog" and its visualizer are trance-like and almost synesthetic, with dense visual and aural textures. Check out the videos to both songs below.

Avey Tare also shared dates for an upcoming North American tour kicking off in late March. The trek stops in Brooklyn on March 31 at Market Hotel. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. Check out the full schedule below.

7s Tracklisting

1. Invisible Darlings

2. Lips At Night

3. The Musical

4. Hey Bog

5. Sweeper’s Grin

6. Neurons

7. Cloud Stop Rest Start

Avey Tare -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/23: The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

3/24: Lodge of Sorrows – Savannah, GA

3/25: Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

3/27: Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

3/28: Songbyrd – Washington, DC

3/29: First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

3/31: Market Hotel – Brooklyn, NY

4/01: Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

4/03: Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, QC

4/04: The Drake Underground – Toronto, ON

4/06: El Club – Detroit, MI

4/07: Sleeping Village – Chicago, IL

4/08: 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

4/27: Henry Miller Memorial Library – Big Sur, CA

4/28: The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

4/29: HopMonk Tavern – Novato, CA

5/01: Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

5/02: The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

5/03: Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

5/05: Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

5/06: Lost Lake Lounge – Denver, CO

5/08: Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

5/09: Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

5/10: Casbah – San Diego, CA

5/13: Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA