AVOID announce new album ‘Cult Mentality,’ share video for new song “My World”

Seattle's AVOID have announced their sophomore album, Cult Mentality, due October 14 via Thriller Records. It features recent singles "Cowabunga" (one of the most fun post-hardcore songs of the year so far) and "Split (Kill It)," as well as the just-released third single, "My World." This one goes in a different direction than the last two, with an industrial metal vibe that's at least a little like Linkin Park. Vocalist Benny Scholl says:

We’re so stoked to share this track with y’all. From the second we started writing it this has been one we’ve been excited about it. It’s a song to turn up loud and say “fuck it” to anything getting you down. In my humble opinion, it also shows off every side of the band and gives you a taste of a little bit of everything that’s coming with future releases. Blast this shit, and welcome to My World.

AVOID are also gearing up to open Northlane's tour, alongside Silent Planet and Loathe, and that tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on July 31. All dates are listed below.

AVOID loading...

Northlane / Silent Planet / Loathe / AVOID -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 15 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater Lounge

July 16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

July 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

July 19 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

July 20 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

July 22 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

July 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

July 24 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

July 26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

July 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

July 28 - Montreal, WC @ Theatre Corona

July 29 - Quebec, QC @ Imperial Bell

July 30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

July 31 - New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

August 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation @ The Intersection

August 4 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

August 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

August 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

August 7 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

August 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

August 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

August 13 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theatre

August 14 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

August 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

August 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

August 19 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

August 20 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

August 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

August 23 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

August 24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

August 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater