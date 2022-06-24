AVOID announce new album ‘Cult Mentality,’ share video for new song “My World”
Seattle's AVOID have announced their sophomore album, Cult Mentality, due October 14 via Thriller Records. It features recent singles "Cowabunga" (one of the most fun post-hardcore songs of the year so far) and "Split (Kill It)," as well as the just-released third single, "My World." This one goes in a different direction than the last two, with an industrial metal vibe that's at least a little like Linkin Park. Vocalist Benny Scholl says:
We’re so stoked to share this track with y’all. From the second we started writing it this has been one we’ve been excited about it. It’s a song to turn up loud and say “fuck it” to anything getting you down. In my humble opinion, it also shows off every side of the band and gives you a taste of a little bit of everything that’s coming with future releases. Blast this shit, and welcome to My World.
AVOID are also gearing up to open Northlane's tour, alongside Silent Planet and Loathe, and that tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on July 31. All dates are listed below.
Northlane / Silent Planet / Loathe / AVOID -- 2022 Tour Dates
July 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
July 15 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater Lounge
July 16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
July 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
July 19 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens
July 20 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
July 22 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
July 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
July 24 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
July 26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
July 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
July 28 - Montreal, WC @ Theatre Corona
July 29 - Quebec, QC @ Imperial Bell
July 30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
July 31 - New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza
August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
August 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation @ The Intersection
August 4 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
August 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
August 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
August 7 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
August 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
August 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
August 13 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theatre
August 14 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
August 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
August 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
August 19 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
August 20 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
August 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
August 23 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
August 24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
August 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater