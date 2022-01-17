Avril Lavigne nabs Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly for new LP, shares new song

Avril Lavigne has announced a new album, Love Sux, due February 25 via Travis Barker's DTA Records. The album represents a return to Avril's pop punk roots and she calls it "a love letter to women," and in addition to featuring drumming and production by Travis, it also features Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, and blackbear, the latter of whom features on new single "Love It When You Hate Me." Like the recently released lead single "Bite Me," it sounds like the middle ground between Avril's soon-to-turn-20 debut Let Go and Y2K era blink-182, and you don't have to be nostalgic for that era to dig this new stuff. Listen below.

Avril also has upcoming tour dates in Europe, the UK, and Canada (no US dates yet). All are listed here.

Tracklist

1. Cannonball

2. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

3. Bite Me

4. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)

5. Love Sux

6. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

7. Avalanche

8. Déjà Vu

9. F.U.

10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare To Love Me

12. Break Of A Heartache

