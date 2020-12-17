awakebutstillinbed release new acoustic song “leave”

In the time since awakebutstillinbed released their great debut album what people call low self-esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you, they put out an acoustic 1975 cover, and now they released another acoustic song, "leave," for Chillwavve Records' ongoing "12 Days of Chillmas" project (which previously included songs by closure., Celebration Guns, and Courage Mother). The song is mainly singer/guitarist Shannon Taylor solo, with some drums/synth by Taylor's brother JPEGSTRIPES, and it's the kind of melancholic acoustic emo song that could silence a packed room (if concerts were still happening). Check it out below.