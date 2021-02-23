Axl Rose is appearing on Scooby-Doo

You may remember Axl Rose made a 2019 appearance on Looney Tunes. Now the Guns N' Roses frontman is stepping into the world of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? for an episode that will air on Thursday, February 25 on Boomerang. Here's what Rolling Stone has to say about it:

When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” — Daphne’s priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.

You can watch a clip, which involves Axl being introduced as "singer-songwriter, musician, and total rock god Axl Rose," and some kind of elaborate high-five greeting between Shaggy, Axl, and Scooby, on Rolling Stone.

Axl isn't the first celebrity to visit Scooby and the gang in this series, the thirteenth in the Scooby Doo franchise, which is in its second season. Alton Brown, Steve Buscemi, Jeff Foxworthy, Morgan Freeman, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, Tim Gunn, Halsey, Macklemore, Kacey Musgraves, Bill Nye, Kristen Schaal, Sia, George Takei, and Weird Al have all made appearances, as well. It's part of a long tradition on the animated series going back to when Mama Cass Elliot guested on The New Scooby-Doo Movies back in 1973. Watch Kacey's below.