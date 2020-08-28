Ayo Edebiri replacing Jenny Slate as Missy on ‘Big Mouth’

Comedian Ayo Edebiri will replace Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy on Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Slate had announced back in June that she was stepping down from the role. Edebiri had already been hired as a writer on Big Mouth, and series co-creator Nick Kroll said "I’ve seen firsthand how deeply connected she is to Missy. I know she’ll take the baton from Jenny while making it her own as we continue to tell Missy’s ever-evolving story."

When Slate announced she was stepping down, she wrote, "At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Edibiri talked with Variety about taking over the role, which will happen in the penultimate episode of the upcoming fourth season (which had already been mostly completed). "I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult. I'm back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between A Series Of Unfortunate Events is Bill Clinton's autobiography and Nelson Mandela's autobiography and a translation of The Iliad in Latin. I was a true dork. So I don't think I have to go too far to connect with Missy."

No word yet on when Season 4 of Big Mouth will premiere on Netflix.