Ayra Starr announces first headlining world tour
Rising Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has announced her first headlining tour, beginning this month and continuing through the end of the year. The trip sees her travel across North America on its first leg (including a stop at H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival), Africa and Australia in its second, and the UK and Europe on the final leg. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10am.
Ayra comes to NYC on September 2 at Webster Hall. All dates below.
Ayra Starr -- 2023 Tour Dates
7/27 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop
7/30 - Bowie, MD @ The Ultimate Weekend: Heaven On Earth
8/25 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
8/26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Hall
8/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
9/1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
9/2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
9/5 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
9/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
9/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
9/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
9/17 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
9/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Esso Event Centre
9/30 - Gold Coast, AU @ Doug Jennings Park
10/6-10/7 - Cape Town, ZA @ Rocking The Daisies
10/8 - Johannesburg, ZA
10/14 - Zimbabwe
10/15 - Malawi
10/22 - Barbados
10/27 - Abuja
11/3 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns
11/4 - Helsinki, FN @ Apollo Live
11/5 - Barcelona, ES @ Opium Club
11/8 - Rotterdam, NE @ Massillo
11/10 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/13 - London, UK @ KOKO
11/17 - Rome, IT @ Teatro Centrale
11/18 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stagebox
11/19 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Coco
11/21 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/23 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
11/27 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
11/28 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/30 - Zurich, SW @ Komplex XS