Ayra Starr announces first headlining world tour

Rising Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has announced her first headlining tour, beginning this month and continuing through the end of the year. The trip sees her travel across North America on its first leg (including a stop at H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival), Africa and Australia in its second, and the UK and Europe on the final leg. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10am.

Ayra comes to NYC on September 2 at Webster Hall. All dates below.

Ayra Starr 2023 tour loading...

Ayra Starr -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/27 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

7/30 - Bowie, MD @ The Ultimate Weekend: Heaven On Earth

8/25 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

8/26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Hall

8/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/1 - Boston, MA @ Royale

9/2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/5 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

9/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

9/17 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

9/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Esso Event Centre

9/30 - Gold Coast, AU @ Doug Jennings Park

10/6-10/7 - Cape Town, ZA @ Rocking The Daisies

10/8 - Johannesburg, ZA

10/14 - Zimbabwe

10/15 - Malawi

10/22 - Barbados

10/27 - Abuja

11/3 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

11/4 - Helsinki, FN @ Apollo Live

11/5 - Barcelona, ES @ Opium Club

11/8 - Rotterdam, NE @ Massillo

11/10 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/13 - London, UK @ KOKO

11/17 - Rome, IT @ Teatro Centrale

11/18 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stagebox

11/19 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Coco

11/21 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/23 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

11/27 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

11/28 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/30 - Zurich, SW @ Komplex XS